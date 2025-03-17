Left Menu

Swiggy Instamart Expands to 100 Cities, Revolutionizes Quick Commerce in India

Swiggy Instamart has expanded to 100 cities in India, offering 10-minute deliveries of over 30,000 products. This strategic move taps into growing demand in tier II and III cities. The expansion includes advanced 'megapods' catering to local preferences, signaling a significant shift in India's quick commerce landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:31 IST
Swiggy Instamart Expands to 100 Cities, Revolutionizes Quick Commerce in India
Swiggy Instamart Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy Instamart has made significant headway in India's quick commerce sector, expanding its services to 100 cities. This expansion caters to the demand for rapid deliveries, particularly in tier II and III cities.

The quick commerce platform now offers over 30,000 products, ranging from groceries to electronics, available within just 10 minutes. The expansion includes the introduction of 'megapods,' large-scale darkstores enabling a vast assortment of products tailored to local preferences.

CEO Amitesh Jha highlighted the shift in consumer behavior, noting increased traction for convenience-led retail. This development underscores Swiggy Instamart's commitment to evolving with consumer needs and expanding beyond major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025