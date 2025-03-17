Swiggy Instamart Expands to 100 Cities, Revolutionizes Quick Commerce in India
Swiggy Instamart has expanded to 100 cities in India, offering 10-minute deliveries of over 30,000 products. This strategic move taps into growing demand in tier II and III cities. The expansion includes advanced 'megapods' catering to local preferences, signaling a significant shift in India's quick commerce landscape.
- Country:
- India
Swiggy Instamart has made significant headway in India's quick commerce sector, expanding its services to 100 cities. This expansion caters to the demand for rapid deliveries, particularly in tier II and III cities.
The quick commerce platform now offers over 30,000 products, ranging from groceries to electronics, available within just 10 minutes. The expansion includes the introduction of 'megapods,' large-scale darkstores enabling a vast assortment of products tailored to local preferences.
CEO Amitesh Jha highlighted the shift in consumer behavior, noting increased traction for convenience-led retail. This development underscores Swiggy Instamart's commitment to evolving with consumer needs and expanding beyond major Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Exhibit Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tariff Uncertainties
Cautious Indian Market Dips Amid Global Trade Tensions
Indian markets close higher on strong global cues; Nifty recovers from early dip
Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges
Ducati Accelerates Indian Market Expansion with New Motocross Bikes