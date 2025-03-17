Swiggy Instamart Expands to 100 Cities, Revolutionizes Quick Commerce in India

Swiggy Instamart has made significant headway in India's quick commerce sector, expanding its services to 100 cities. This expansion caters to the demand for rapid deliveries, particularly in tier II and III cities.

The quick commerce platform now offers over 30,000 products, ranging from groceries to electronics, available within just 10 minutes. The expansion includes the introduction of 'megapods,' large-scale darkstores enabling a vast assortment of products tailored to local preferences.

CEO Amitesh Jha highlighted the shift in consumer behavior, noting increased traction for convenience-led retail. This development underscores Swiggy Instamart's commitment to evolving with consumer needs and expanding beyond major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)