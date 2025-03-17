Left Menu

Railways on The Ropes: Opposition's Call for Reform

The opposition criticized the Railways ministry for poor management, claiming the rail budget is ineffective. Concerns include financial instability, accidents, and inadequate passenger amenities. Many posts remain vacant, and hygiene issues persist. Suggestions for reform focus on enhancing safety measures and improving services.

Updated: 17-03-2025 19:19 IST
In a heated Lok Sabha session on Monday, opposition members lambasted the Railways ministry, describing its management as abysmal and likening it to being on a 'ventilator.' Representatives called into question the supposedly 'record-breaking' rail budget, dubbing it a failure instead.

Congress' Varsha Gaikwad criticized the government narrative of development starting post-2014, insisting that the railways' financial woes speak differently. She argued that social media strategies won't fix falling revenues and wondered if the Railways might end up with ruling party allies.

Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy expressed concerns over compensation inadequacies in rail accidents and the burdensome cancellation charges for passengers. Further criticism was levied at basic service disparities on high-end versus ordinary trains, emphasizing the need for budget increases to improve overall passenger experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

