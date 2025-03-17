Ireland Courts Indian Students and Businesses in Post-Brexit Europe

During a recent visit to India, Ireland's Education Minister James Lawless extended a warm invitation to Indian students and professionals, accentuating the nation's cosmopolitan appeal and pro-business environment. Lawless, reaffirming Ireland's commitment to fostering international collaborations, emphasized the country's welcoming culture and efficient post-study employment visa system for Indian graduates.

Minister Lawless revealed that Ireland now hosts over 100,000 Indian nationals, contributing significantly to the nation's vibrant multicultural fabric. He acknowledged the exceptional integration of Indian students into Ireland's education and employment sectors, facilitated by a beneficial visa policy that allows graduates a two-year period to secure employment post-study.

As part of an official visit coinciding with St Patrick's Day 2025, Lawless aims to strengthen partnerships between Irish and Indian universities and expand business ties. Highlighting Ireland's robust engagement in IT, pharmaceuticals, and financial services, Lawless touted the nation as a strategic launchpad for Indian companies aimed at the European market.

