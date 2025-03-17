Delhi's Electric Revolution: Phasing Out CNG Buses

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize public transport by phasing out overage CNG buses in favor of electric ones, officials announced on Monday. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh is spearheading this initiative, with plans to introduce 1,000 electric buses by the end of March.

During a high-level meeting, Singh instructed department officials to accelerate the procurement process for the electric fleet, aligning with the target to phase out the aging CNG buses. Currently, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operates 4,100 buses, with a goal to expand to 11,000 in the coming years.

The push towards electric buses is part of a broader environmental strategy to transition to cleaner and more sustainable public transport options. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa previously noted that 90 percent of the CNG buses will be replaced by December as the city adapts to the growing demands of its commuters.

