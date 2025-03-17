Delhi's Electric Revolution: Phasing Out CNG Buses
The Delhi government plans to replace overage CNG buses with electric ones. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh aims to procure 1,000 electric buses by March, phasing out old CNG buses. This initiative is part of a wider push for cleaner, sustainable public transport in the city.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to revolutionize public transport by phasing out overage CNG buses in favor of electric ones, officials announced on Monday. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh is spearheading this initiative, with plans to introduce 1,000 electric buses by the end of March.
During a high-level meeting, Singh instructed department officials to accelerate the procurement process for the electric fleet, aligning with the target to phase out the aging CNG buses. Currently, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operates 4,100 buses, with a goal to expand to 11,000 in the coming years.
The push towards electric buses is part of a broader environmental strategy to transition to cleaner and more sustainable public transport options. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa previously noted that 90 percent of the CNG buses will be replaced by December as the city adapts to the growing demands of its commuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK to Ramp Up Defence Procurement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
"We have 100-Day agenda ready": Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh
Europe's Defence Strategy: Joint Procurement for a United Future
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Wheat Procurement Season 2025-26
Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation