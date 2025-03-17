Left Menu

Delhi's Electric Revolution: Phasing Out CNG Buses

The Delhi government plans to replace overage CNG buses with electric ones. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh aims to procure 1,000 electric buses by March, phasing out old CNG buses. This initiative is part of a wider push for cleaner, sustainable public transport in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:48 IST
Delhi's Electric Revolution: Phasing Out CNG Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to revolutionize public transport by phasing out overage CNG buses in favor of electric ones, officials announced on Monday. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh is spearheading this initiative, with plans to introduce 1,000 electric buses by the end of March.

During a high-level meeting, Singh instructed department officials to accelerate the procurement process for the electric fleet, aligning with the target to phase out the aging CNG buses. Currently, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) operates 4,100 buses, with a goal to expand to 11,000 in the coming years.

The push towards electric buses is part of a broader environmental strategy to transition to cleaner and more sustainable public transport options. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa previously noted that 90 percent of the CNG buses will be replaced by December as the city adapts to the growing demands of its commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025