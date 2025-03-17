Left Menu

Tata Sons Expands Stake in Tata Play to 70%

The Competition Commission of India has approved Tata Sons' acquisition of an additional 10% stake in Tata Play from Temasek Holdings’ affiliate. This acquisition increases Tata Sons’ stake in Tata Play to 70%, cementing its influence in India's content distribution market, particularly through Pay TV and OTT services.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday granted approval for Tata Sons' acquisition of a further 10% stake in Tata Play from an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, Temasek Holdings.

Tata Sons, which currently holds a 60% stake in Tata Play, stands to increase its ownership to 70% with this acquisition, reinforcing its foothold in the content distribution sector.

This transaction, requiring regulatory clearance due to its scale, underscores Tata Sons' ambitions to solidify its presence in the Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services markets through Tata Play Binge in India.

