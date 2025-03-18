Left Menu

Bryan Bedford Tapped to Restore Trust at FAA Amid Crises

President Donald Trump nominates Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford to lead the Federal Aviation Administration as the agency confronts a series of aviation crises. Bedford, a seasoned pilot, will handle pivotal decisions regarding Boeing's 737 MAX production and staff shortages in the air traffic control system.

Updated: 18-03-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:08 IST
President Donald Trump has appointed Bryan Bedford, CEO of Republic Airways, to the top position at the Federal Aviation Administration. This decision comes at a time when the aviation industry faces intensified scrutiny following numerous crashes.

With over 30 years of experience in aviation and leadership, Bedford has led expansions and overseen operations at Republic Airways, one of the largest regional airlines in North America. Trump's nomination has been welcomed by airlines as the FAA has been without permanent leadership since early in his administration.

Bedford's confirmation will see him confronting critical issues like Boeing's production of the 737 MAX aircraft, air traffic controller shortages, and systemic safety reforms. The FAA is seeking extensive congressional funding for major improvements to the national air traffic control system.

