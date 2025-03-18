Delta Jet's Close Call: Averted Runway Disaster at LaGuardia

A Delta Air Lines regional jet narrowly avoided disaster late Sunday when it struck the runway at New York LaGuardia Airport during a go-around maneuver. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed no injuries were reported following the incident.

The left-wing of Endeavor Air Flight 4814 made contact with the runway at approximately 10:10 p.m. EDT amidst an unstable approach, prompting the pilot to enact the go-around, according to FAA statements. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Originating from Jacksonville, Florida, the flight had 76 passengers and four crew members on board. Delta highlighted that the crew adhered to established protocols to safely complete the go-around at LaGuardia, ultimately landing the plane efficiently with no further incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)