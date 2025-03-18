Left Menu

Omega Seiki's Electric Revolution: NRG Three-Wheeler's Ambitious Sales Target

Omega Seiki Mobility plans to sell 5,000 units of its new NRG electric three-wheeler by next year. Featuring a long range of over 300 km, the eco-friendly vehicle aims to satisfy the demand for sustainable transport. The NRG is backed by a patented battery and comes with a comprehensive warranty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:19 IST
Omega Seiki Mobility has unveiled an ambitious target to sell 5,000 units of its newly launched electric three-wheeler, NRG, by the next financial year. The company aims to capture the growing market for eco-friendly transport solutions as the demand for sustainable alternatives surges.

The NRG model is powered by a patented 15 kWh battery pack and boasts an impressive range of over 300 kilometers per charge. This makes it a viable choice for businesses, fleet operators, and passengers looking for cost-effective and environmentally friendly options compared to conventional vehicles.

Priced at Rs 3.55 lakh ex-showroom, the NRG comes with a 5-year or 20,000 km warranty on its battery. Founder and Chairman Uday Narang emphasizes the model's potential in meeting the need for high-performance, green transport solutions as Omega Seiki continues to steer the nation towards green mobility.

