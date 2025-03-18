India Accelerating Toward Top Maybach Market Globally

India is rapidly becoming a critical market for Mercedes-Maybach, as demand for luxury cars in the country accelerates. The Head of Mercedes-Maybach, Daniel Lescow, emphasized India's potential to break into the top five global markets, citing a substantial sales boost last year.

Mercedes-Benz experienced a remarkable 140% increase in Maybach sales in India, reaching over 500 units. To capitalize on this growth, the brand is introducing the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, priced at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom), and aims to amplify brand recognition through strategic initiatives like exclusive lounges.

Currently, markets like China, the US, and South Korea dominate the sales volumes for Maybach. However, Mercedes-Benz views India as a key player, with plans to expand its footprint by enhancing customer experiences and introducing comprehensive luxury models to the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)