Left Menu

Porsche Power: VST Supercars Unveils New Bengaluru Showroom for Macan EV

VST Supercars Pvt. Ltd. opens a new Porsche showroom in Bengaluru, highlighting the latest Macan EV model. This facility enhances customer experience with sales, service, and genuine parts support, reaffirming VST's prominence in the luxury car market. VST Group represents multiple luxury brands and excels in diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:39 IST
Porsche Power: VST Supercars Unveils New Bengaluru Showroom for Macan EV
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant addition to Bengaluru's luxury automotive landscape, VST Supercars Pvt. Ltd., the official Porsche dealer for Karnataka, has inaugurated a new showroom showcasing the latest Macan EV. This state-of-the-art facility, located in Whitefield, enhances accessibility and offers a unique Porsche experience through sales, service, and spare parts. Customers can look forward to personalizing their vehicles and enjoying exclusive Porsche driving experiences.

The showroom stands as Bengaluru's sole authorized Porsche service center, equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and staffed by highly skilled technicians to ensure exceptional maintenance and repair services. It provides genuine parts, guaranteeing the highest quality support for Porsche owners in the region.

Voicing his enthusiasm, Arun Surendra, Chairman & Managing Director of VST Group, expressed that the new showroom aims to make Porsche vehicles more accessible to Bengaluru enthusiasts. This opening further cements VST Supercars' position in the luxury market, offering unparalleled convenience and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025