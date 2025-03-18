Porsche Power: VST Supercars Unveils New Bengaluru Showroom for Macan EV

In a significant addition to Bengaluru's luxury automotive landscape, VST Supercars Pvt. Ltd., the official Porsche dealer for Karnataka, has inaugurated a new showroom showcasing the latest Macan EV. This state-of-the-art facility, located in Whitefield, enhances accessibility and offers a unique Porsche experience through sales, service, and spare parts. Customers can look forward to personalizing their vehicles and enjoying exclusive Porsche driving experiences.

The showroom stands as Bengaluru's sole authorized Porsche service center, equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and staffed by highly skilled technicians to ensure exceptional maintenance and repair services. It provides genuine parts, guaranteeing the highest quality support for Porsche owners in the region.

Voicing his enthusiasm, Arun Surendra, Chairman & Managing Director of VST Group, expressed that the new showroom aims to make Porsche vehicles more accessible to Bengaluru enthusiasts. This opening further cements VST Supercars' position in the luxury market, offering unparalleled convenience and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)