German Stocks Surge as Historic Debt Reforms Loom

German shares reached near-record highs before a parliamentary vote on debt reforms, enabling significant state borrowing to stimulate economic growth. The STOXX 600 and indices of banks and autos rose, as technology shares also climbed. A U.S.-Russia phone call on Ukraine matters captured additional market attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German shares achieved near-record highs on Tuesday, as the nation prepared for a pivotal parliamentary vote on transformative debt reforms to facilitate substantial state borrowing for economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.8% as of 0940 GMT, with Germany's blue-chip index rising 1.3%, and the smaller domestic index soaring 3.1% to a three-year high, reflecting renewed optimism.

The anticipated $546 billion fund aims to boost infrastructure investment and relax constitutional borrowing constraints, signaling positive prospects for sales and revenues across European markets.

Interest buzzed about the upcoming vote, while U.S. President Donald Trump planned discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, adding a geopolitical dimension to economic considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

