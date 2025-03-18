Unlock Value from Gold with Tanishq's Innovative Exchange Program

In a strategic move to capitalize on soaring gold prices, Tanishq, India's largest jewelry retail brand from the Tata Group, has unveiled its 'Tanishq Gold Exchange Program'. This initiative provides customers an opportunity to exchange old gold pieces for new jewelry or natural diamonds, ensuring maximum value through 100% transparency and zero deductions.

The program targets individuals who view jewelry as a dynamic expression of style. Prospective brides can transform their decades-old gold into exquisite wedding pieces, elevating them with Tanishq's impeccable craftsmanship and exclusive designs. The scheme is operational across all Tanishq stores nationwide, catering to customers during the heightened demand of wedding and festive seasons.

With the company's legacy of trust and exceptional design, Tanishq reinforces its commitment to quality by offering the best gold rates and utilizing advanced testing methods. Arun Narayan, VP of Category, Retail, and Marketing at Tanishq, highlights the brand's role in making dream weddings an affordable reality for over 1 lakh brides so far, proving the enduring value of your tiniest gold treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)