Ola Electric's Stock Rebounds After Dipping to Record Low

On Tuesday, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's shares made a remarkable recovery. After experiencing a new record low in the morning, the stock surged by 12.50% to close at Rs 52.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reversing earlier losses.

Mid-day, Ola's shares hit a lowest point of Rs 46.32 but later soared by 15.86%, reaching Rs 54.35 during trading hours. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also saw an impressive increase, with the stock ending 12.44% higher at Rs 52.77.

This rebound boosted the company's market valuation by Rs 2,597.98 crore, elevating it to Rs 23,289.18 crore. The surge followed a steep decline on Monday, prompted by news of Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd seeking insolvency proceedings against Ola's subsidiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)