Delhi's Bold Move: Electrifying the Capital's Bus Fleet by 2027
The Delhi government plans to electrify its entire public bus fleet by 2027, aiming to become a leader in sustainable urban mobility. This initiative is part of their 100-day plan to enhance public transport, with over 1,000 electric buses joining the fleet starting April. Infrastructure improvements and revenue strategies are also underway.
The Delhi government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to fully transition its public bus fleet to electric vehicles by 2027, setting a benchmark in sustainable urban mobility. This move is integral to the administration's ambitious 100-day plan aimed at revolutionizing public transport in the capital city.
Announcing the initiative, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh asserted that the city would see the addition of more than 1,000 electric buses, in various configurations, starting from April. Singh highlighted that alongside this electrification drive, route optimization and infrastructure enhancements are prioritized to ensure commuter convenience.
The government is swiftly developing charging infrastructure and has urged transporters to speed up the delivery of electric buses. In addition, the existing free ride scheme for women will remain in place, and financial strategies are being executed to render the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) profitable by next year, Singh confirmed.
