TECNO and KKR: A Cricket and Tech Power Alliance

In a thrilling development for cricket aficionados, TECNO has allied with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to enhance the cricket-watching experience. This partnership aims to fuse TECNO's innovative tech solutions with KKR's cricket legacy, promising fans a more immersive connection to the game.

Cricket in India transcends the boundaries of mere sport, living in the hearts of millions as a shared culture and passion. TECNO, known for its cutting-edge smartphones, commits to uninterrupted connectivity, ensuring fans remain at the heart of every fiery boundary or game-changing wicket through its #SignalJeetKa campaign.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, highlighted the synergy between the two entities, noting the shared values of perseverance and unity that echo through KKR's motto, #KorboLorboJeetbo. The collaboration underscores TECNO's mission to empower India's tech-savvy youth and cricket enthusiasts alike, with advanced technology and unbeatable connectivity.

