TECNO and KKR: A Cricket and Tech Power Alliance

TECNO partners with Kolkata Knight Riders to enhance cricket fan experience. Through this collaboration, TECNO aims to keep fans connected with seamless technology, emphasizing the passionate culture of cricket in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:23 IST
TECNO's Collaborates with KKR for #SignalJeetKa Campaign. Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling development for cricket aficionados, TECNO has allied with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to enhance the cricket-watching experience. This partnership aims to fuse TECNO's innovative tech solutions with KKR's cricket legacy, promising fans a more immersive connection to the game.

Cricket in India transcends the boundaries of mere sport, living in the hearts of millions as a shared culture and passion. TECNO, known for its cutting-edge smartphones, commits to uninterrupted connectivity, ensuring fans remain at the heart of every fiery boundary or game-changing wicket through its #SignalJeetKa campaign.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, highlighted the synergy between the two entities, noting the shared values of perseverance and unity that echo through KKR's motto, #KorboLorboJeetbo. The collaboration underscores TECNO's mission to empower India's tech-savvy youth and cricket enthusiasts alike, with advanced technology and unbeatable connectivity.

