China Lifts Ban on Argentine Poultry Imports

China's customs authority announced the lifting of a ban on poultry imports from Argentina, effective March 17. This significant move comes after Argentina had voluntarily suspended its poultry exports following the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within its commercial poultry sector earlier this year in February 2023.

The detection of HPAI, a highly contagious virus affecting birds, prompted China to impose a ban on Argentine poultry imports within the same month. Authorities in China have now deemed it safe to resume imports, signaling a positive shift in trade relations between the two nations.

The lifting of the ban is expected to boost Argentina's poultry industry, allowing it to regain lost ground in the international market. This development marks a notable step towards normalizing trade activities after months of health-related trade disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)