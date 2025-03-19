China Lifts Ban on Argentine Poultry Imports
China has announced the lifting of its ban on poultry imports from Argentina, effective March 17. This decision follows Argentina's suspension of its poultry exports after the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in February 2023 and China's subsequent import ban in March.
- Country:
- China
China's customs authority announced the lifting of a ban on poultry imports from Argentina, effective March 17. This significant move comes after Argentina had voluntarily suspended its poultry exports following the detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) within its commercial poultry sector earlier this year in February 2023.
The detection of HPAI, a highly contagious virus affecting birds, prompted China to impose a ban on Argentine poultry imports within the same month. Authorities in China have now deemed it safe to resume imports, signaling a positive shift in trade relations between the two nations.
The lifting of the ban is expected to boost Argentina's poultry industry, allowing it to regain lost ground in the international market. This development marks a notable step towards normalizing trade activities after months of health-related trade disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- poultry
- Argentina
- imports
- ban
- HPAI
- avian influenza
- trade
- suspension
- export
ALSO READ
Auckland Blues Hit by Sotutu's Ban as Season Pressure Mounts
RBI Faces Challenges in Balancing Liquidity as Banking Deficit Persists
Tattoo Controversy: Arrests in Bhubaneswar Over Lord Jagannath's Image
Trade Tensions Ramp Up: China Slaps Tariffs and Bans on US Firms
Rupee Holds Steady Amidst FPI Outflows and Global Pressure: Bank of Baroda Report