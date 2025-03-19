Kerala Finance Minister Defends State's Fiscal Growth Amid Criticism

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal has asserted that the state's fiscal growth remains robust despite claims of slow development by the opposition. He stated that visible infrastructure improvements underline the government's effective financial management.

Addressing the Assembly, Balagopal dismissed allegations by the Congress-led UDF, citing increased expenditure on roads, schools, and hospitals across the state. He added that the state's revenue has significantly increased despite reduced contributions from the Centre's share.

Opposition claims of excessive taxation without public benefits were met with Balagopal's call for collective opposition against the Centre's fiscal policies affecting non-BJP ruled states. He highlighted protests by ASHA workers as examples of central government neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)