Left Menu

Kerala Finance Minister Defends State's Fiscal Growth Amid Criticism

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal defended the state's expenditure growth against opposition criticism in the Assembly. He highlighted the government's successful fiscal management and infrastructure improvements despite financial constraints from the Centre and diminishing revenue shares. The opposition accused the government of excessive taxation without benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:50 IST
Kerala Finance Minister Defends State's Fiscal Growth Amid Criticism
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal has asserted that the state's fiscal growth remains robust despite claims of slow development by the opposition. He stated that visible infrastructure improvements underline the government's effective financial management.

Addressing the Assembly, Balagopal dismissed allegations by the Congress-led UDF, citing increased expenditure on roads, schools, and hospitals across the state. He added that the state's revenue has significantly increased despite reduced contributions from the Centre's share.

Opposition claims of excessive taxation without public benefits were met with Balagopal's call for collective opposition against the Centre's fiscal policies affecting non-BJP ruled states. He highlighted protests by ASHA workers as examples of central government neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025