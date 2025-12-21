Rajasthan's Mercury Climbs: Weather Update
Rajasthan experienced a rise in temperatures after a cold spell, with most areas still recording night temps under 10°C. Western disturbances led to this change, but colder northerly winds are expected soon. The weather office predicts a slight temperature drop and dense fog in coming days.
In Rajasthan, the mercury witnessed an incline, with night temperatures still largely staying below 10 degrees Celsius, according to the state weather office.
After enduring an extended period of intense cold, the state experienced a slight increase in temperature due to the influence of a western disturbance.
Notable changes were observed in locations like Fatehpur in Sikar, which saw a rise to 8.9 degrees Celsius, Churu at 9.2 degrees, and Jaipur with a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius. However, the meteorological department forecasts a potential temperature decrease by 2-3 degrees from December 24 due to expected northerly winds.
Additionally, dense fog is anticipated in northern and western regions on December 23 and 24, according to the predictions.
