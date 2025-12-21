Rajasthan's Mercury Climbs: Weather Update

In Rajasthan, the mercury witnessed an incline, with night temperatures still largely staying below 10 degrees Celsius, according to the state weather office.

After enduring an extended period of intense cold, the state experienced a slight increase in temperature due to the influence of a western disturbance.

Notable changes were observed in locations like Fatehpur in Sikar, which saw a rise to 8.9 degrees Celsius, Churu at 9.2 degrees, and Jaipur with a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius. However, the meteorological department forecasts a potential temperature decrease by 2-3 degrees from December 24 due to expected northerly winds.

Additionally, dense fog is anticipated in northern and western regions on December 23 and 24, according to the predictions.