Left Menu

Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects to Boost Economy & Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Cabinet's approval of several projects, including an incentive scheme for low-value UPI transactions, a greenfield highway project in Maharashtra, and a Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex in Assam. These initiatives aim to enhance digital payment adoption, improve connectivity, and bolster urea production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:02 IST
Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects to Boost Economy & Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved significant projects to stimulate the nation's economy and infrastructure. One notable decision is the endorsement of an incentive scheme focused on promoting low-value UPI transactions, aimed at easing digital payments and enhancing the 'ease of living' for citizens. This initiative involves a Rs 1,500 crore scheme where the government will absorb the Merchant Discount Rate for transactions below Rs 2,000.

Additionally, a greenfield highway project spanning 29.219 km from JNPA Port (Pagote) to Chowk in Maharashtra was sanctioned. This infrastructure project aligns with PM Gatishakti's vision, ensuring faster connectivity to and from ports and accelerating growth around Mumbai and Pune.

In another strategic move, the Cabinet approved a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at BVFCL, Namrup, Assam. This plant promises to increase domestic urea production, benefiting Northeast and Eastern Indian farmers while creating more employment opportunities and securing fertilizer supply as part of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025