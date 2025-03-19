Left Menu

Air India and Air New Zealand Forge Codeshare Partnership

Air India and Air New Zealand have formed a codeshare partnership and are exploring direct flights between India and New Zealand by 2028. The agreement includes cooperation on multiple routes covering India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, aimed at simplifying travel and strengthening both airlines' market presence.

Air India and Air New Zealand have announced a codeshare partnership, enhancing connectivity between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. This strategic collaboration is poised to simplify travel arrangements and bolster both airlines' reach within these regions.

On signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), both airlines expressed intent to introduce a direct service linking India and New Zealand by 2028, contingent upon aircraft availability and regulatory approval.

Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, stated the partnership would be instrumental in developing passenger traffic, potentially enabling a non-stop service that would connect the two nations. Air New Zealand CEO, Greg Foran, highlighted India's importance as a growth market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

