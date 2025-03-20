Amtrak CEO Steps Down Amid Political and Operational Challenges
Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner resigned amid challenges from the Trump administration, concerns about privatization, and operational issues. Despite funding cuts, Amtrak's ridership hit record highs. The company plans to double ridership by 2040 with Congress approving substantial funding for rail projects.
Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner has announced his immediate resignation after over four years leading the U.S passenger railroad, amidst concerns about maintaining the organization's federal support under President Trump's administration. Gardner's exit raises questions about Amtrak's strategic direction amid the ongoing political climate.
Sources suggest Gardner was asked to resign, but an Amtrak representative declined to confirm. Notably, business magnate Elon Musk, an advisor to Trump, recently suggested that Amtrak should transition to privatization, escalating the stakes around the railroad's future.
Despite numerous challenges, Amtrak saw record ridership, achieving a 15% increase to 32.8 million trips in 2023. This growth comes amid substantial federal investments in infrastructure aimed at supporting Amtrak's ambitious goal to double ridership by 2040.
