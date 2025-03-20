Hamad International Airport Expands: Unveiling Concourses D and E

Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Qatar, lauded as the World's Best Airport by Skytrax in 2024, has recently opened Concourses D and E. This expansion project is a significant milestone, elevating the airport's annual capacity to over 65 million passengers.

The new concourses boast cutting-edge technology, seamlessly integrating into the existing terminal, which now covers 845,000 square meters. The development increases the number of aircraft contact gates to 62, enhancing connectivity and reducing the need for bus transfers.

Qatar Airways' CEO emphasized the project's timely completion, aligning with Qatar's national growth vision. The expansion supports broader connectivity and sustainability goals, with features like smart technology and environmentally conscious design, cementing the airport as a premier global aviation hub.

