Left Menu

Cleartrip Launches NOVAC 3.0: Revolutionizing Summer Travel Deals

Cleartrip has launched the third edition of its popular #NationOnVacation sale, NOVAC 3.0, offering major discounts on flights, hotels, and more. As airline prices are expected to rise, Cleartrip encourages early bookings to lock in lower fares. New features and benefits, including ClearChoice initiatives, enhance flexibility and affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | National | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:27 IST
Cleartrip Launches NOVAC 3.0: Revolutionizing Summer Travel Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has announced the return of its highly anticipated #NationOnVacation sale, NOVAC 3.0, just in time for the summer travel season. The 9-day event, kicking off on March 20, promises massive discounts on flights and hotel bookings, enabling travelers to secure affordable deals well ahead of projected airfare hikes.

With airfares expected to rise by 15% during peak months, Cleartrip's NOVAC 3.0 sale focuses on transparency and flexibility, encouraging early birds to take advantage of unbeatable prices. The initiative also introduces the ClearChoice program, offering options like ClearChoice PLUS and MAX, which allow modifications or cancellations at no additional cost, solidifying Cleartrip's customer-first approach.

Reflecting on the launch, Anuj Rathi, Chief Growth and Business Officer at Cleartrip, emphasized the company's commitment to innovative pricing models that combat market volatility. With its expanding array of customizable travel solutions, Cleartrip aims to redefine the booking experience for Indian travelers, ensuring affordability and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025