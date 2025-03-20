Cleartrip Launches NOVAC 3.0: Revolutionizing Summer Travel Deals

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has announced the return of its highly anticipated #NationOnVacation sale, NOVAC 3.0, just in time for the summer travel season. The 9-day event, kicking off on March 20, promises massive discounts on flights and hotel bookings, enabling travelers to secure affordable deals well ahead of projected airfare hikes.

With airfares expected to rise by 15% during peak months, Cleartrip's NOVAC 3.0 sale focuses on transparency and flexibility, encouraging early birds to take advantage of unbeatable prices. The initiative also introduces the ClearChoice program, offering options like ClearChoice PLUS and MAX, which allow modifications or cancellations at no additional cost, solidifying Cleartrip's customer-first approach.

Reflecting on the launch, Anuj Rathi, Chief Growth and Business Officer at Cleartrip, emphasized the company's commitment to innovative pricing models that combat market volatility. With its expanding array of customizable travel solutions, Cleartrip aims to redefine the booking experience for Indian travelers, ensuring affordability and convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)