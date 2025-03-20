Left Menu

Kerala Land Acquisition Unrest: A Tale of Uncertainty and Assurance

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan reassured there will be no restrictions on land transactions for the K-Rail project. Despite this, there's uncertainty due to project delays. A special rehabilitation package is planned for families affected by Kannur airport expansion. Discussions continue amid public and political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:58 IST
Kerala Land Acquisition Unrest: A Tale of Uncertainty and Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Thursday asserted that there will be no restrictions on the purchase, sale, or pledging of land in areas earmarked for the controversial K-Rail, also known as the SilverLine project.

During a question hour session in the Kerala Assembly, Rajan clarified that the issuance of a notification under Section 6(1) of the Surveys and Boundaries Act does not hinder land transactions related to the proposed rail project. He further encouraged individuals facing transaction difficulties to contact their District Collector for assistance.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan highlighted ongoing challenges, noting that land linked to the project remains unsellable, complicating financial transactions. Amidst stalled development due to protests and pending government approvals, a special package is proposed for affected families linked to the Kannur airport expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025