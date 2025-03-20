Kerala Land Acquisition Unrest: A Tale of Uncertainty and Assurance
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan reassured there will be no restrictions on land transactions for the K-Rail project. Despite this, there's uncertainty due to project delays. A special rehabilitation package is planned for families affected by Kannur airport expansion. Discussions continue amid public and political opposition.
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Thursday asserted that there will be no restrictions on the purchase, sale, or pledging of land in areas earmarked for the controversial K-Rail, also known as the SilverLine project.
During a question hour session in the Kerala Assembly, Rajan clarified that the issuance of a notification under Section 6(1) of the Surveys and Boundaries Act does not hinder land transactions related to the proposed rail project. He further encouraged individuals facing transaction difficulties to contact their District Collector for assistance.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan highlighted ongoing challenges, noting that land linked to the project remains unsellable, complicating financial transactions. Amidst stalled development due to protests and pending government approvals, a special package is proposed for affected families linked to the Kannur airport expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
