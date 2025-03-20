Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall Amid Fed Projections
Euro zone government bond yields fell following U.S. Federal Reserve officials' projections of rate cuts and concerns about growth risks. Germany and Italy's bond yields decreased, while traders adjusted ECB deposit rate expectations. The German-French yield spread hit its lowest since July, indicating reduced risk premium.
Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Thursday, influenced by the U.S. Federal Reserve's projections for two 25 basis point rate cuts this year, and expressed concerns regarding growth risks.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that certain trade policies, such as import tariffs initiated by the Trump administration, have shifted the U.S. economy towards slower growth and temporarily higher inflation. Market participants are keenly awaiting the results of the Bank of England's policy meeting later today.
Germany's 10-year bond yields fell by 3 basis points to 2.77%, continuing a downward trend from its recent highs. Similar movements were seen across European markets, with Italy's bond yields also decreasing. These changes reflect adjustments in market expectations of future European Central Bank rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
