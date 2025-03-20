Left Menu

Swiss National Bank's Global Growth Outlook

The Swiss National Bank expects moderate global economic growth in the near future, according to Vice Chairman Antoine Martin. He noted that high uncertainty in trade policy could negatively impact investment levels following the bank's recent interest rates decision.

Zurich | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:32 IST
  Switzerland

The Swiss National Bank, an influential force in financial markets, forecasts that global economic growth will maintain a moderate pace in upcoming quarters.

This insight was shared by Vice Chairman Antoine Martin, who emphasized the significant impact of trade policy uncertainties on investment activities.

The comments came shortly after the SNB's latest decision regarding interest rates, underscoring the challenges faced by economies worldwide.

