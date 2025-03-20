Left Menu

Revolutionizing Maternal and Child Care: Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Services

Jehangir Hospital in Pune, renowned for its excellence in mother and child care, offers state-of-the-art services in maternity and paediatrics. The hospital's advanced technology and expert team ensure top-tier care, making it a preferred choice for high-risk pregnancies and neonatal treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:46 IST
Revolutionizing Maternal and Child Care: Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Services
Jehangir Hospital's Legacy of Excellence in Maternity Care from Pre-Birth to Childcare. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jehangir Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, stands as a beacon of excellence in maternal and child care, boasting a rich heritage and a commitment to medical advancements. Since the launch of its Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in 1968, the hospital has continuously evolved to provide cutting-edge services in this crucial field.

The hospital's Advanced Mother and Child Care Unit is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a central monitoring system that offers comprehensive super-specialty care. Located in Pune, the facility is renowned for its expertise, handling complex and high-risk cases with the support of specialized departments and a well-equipped neonatal intensive care unit.

Jehangir Hospital prioritizes a holistic approach, ensuring families receive premium care from pre-birth to childcare. The dedicated staff, advanced facilities, and personalized services underscore the hospital's commitment to 'Patient First,' reinforcing its status as a trusted healthcare partner in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025