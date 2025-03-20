Revolutionizing Maternal and Child Care: Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Services
Jehangir Hospital in Pune, renowned for its excellence in mother and child care, offers state-of-the-art services in maternity and paediatrics. The hospital's advanced technology and expert team ensure top-tier care, making it a preferred choice for high-risk pregnancies and neonatal treatments.
Jehangir Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, stands as a beacon of excellence in maternal and child care, boasting a rich heritage and a commitment to medical advancements. Since the launch of its Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in 1968, the hospital has continuously evolved to provide cutting-edge services in this crucial field.
The hospital's Advanced Mother and Child Care Unit is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a central monitoring system that offers comprehensive super-specialty care. Located in Pune, the facility is renowned for its expertise, handling complex and high-risk cases with the support of specialized departments and a well-equipped neonatal intensive care unit.
Jehangir Hospital prioritizes a holistic approach, ensuring families receive premium care from pre-birth to childcare. The dedicated staff, advanced facilities, and personalized services underscore the hospital's commitment to 'Patient First,' reinforcing its status as a trusted healthcare partner in the region.
