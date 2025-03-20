Left Menu

Dabur Red Paste Advocates 'Fluoride-Free' Oral Health Revolution

Dabur India launches the 'Switch To Fluoride Free' campaign on World Oral Health Day, urging the public to reconsider fluoride in dental care. The campaign focuses on promoting safer, natural alternatives due to health concerns linked to fluoride exposure, advocating for informed consumer choices for a healthier lifestyle.

20-03-2025
Dabur Red Paste launches campaign to raises awareness on fluoride health risks on World Oral Health Day. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant push towards natural oral care, Dabur India has unveiled its 'Switch To Fluoride Free' campaign on World Oral Health Day. This initiative seeks to spark a nationwide conversation about the potential health risks of fluoride in toothpaste, particularly in Fluoride endemic regions of India.

The campaign promotes natural, Ayurvedic ingredients as safer alternatives, challenging the conventional belief that fluoride is essential for oral hygiene. Highlighting recent studies, the campaign draws attention to potential health issues, such as skeletal fluorosis and cognitive decline in children, linked to high fluoride exposure.

Dabur's Executive Vice President of Marketing, Mr. Abhishek Jugran, emphasizes the campaign's aim to empower consumers with knowledge, encouraging them to make informed choices about their oral care. With natural ingredients like Pudina and Lavang, Dabur Red Paste offers effective oral hygiene without fluoride's side effects, marking a potential shift in the oral care market.

