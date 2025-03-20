Dabur Red Paste Advocates 'Fluoride-Free' Oral Health Revolution

In a significant push towards natural oral care, Dabur India has unveiled its 'Switch To Fluoride Free' campaign on World Oral Health Day. This initiative seeks to spark a nationwide conversation about the potential health risks of fluoride in toothpaste, particularly in Fluoride endemic regions of India.

The campaign promotes natural, Ayurvedic ingredients as safer alternatives, challenging the conventional belief that fluoride is essential for oral hygiene. Highlighting recent studies, the campaign draws attention to potential health issues, such as skeletal fluorosis and cognitive decline in children, linked to high fluoride exposure.

Dabur's Executive Vice President of Marketing, Mr. Abhishek Jugran, emphasizes the campaign's aim to empower consumers with knowledge, encouraging them to make informed choices about their oral care. With natural ingredients like Pudina and Lavang, Dabur Red Paste offers effective oral hygiene without fluoride's side effects, marking a potential shift in the oral care market.

