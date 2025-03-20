Hindalco's Bold Investment and Innovation Drive

Hindalco, under the helm of the Aditya Birla Group, is investing a substantial Rs 45,000 crore in its aluminum, copper, and speciality alumina divisions. This significant financial commitment aims to enhance both upstream operations and next-generation, precision-engineered products.

In an address unveiling Hindalco's new brand identity, Chairman Kumarmangalam Birla emphasized the company's goal to be a 'force for good,' underlining its commitment to these sectors that are essential for solar modules and battery storage systems. Additionally, the company plans to expand its renewable energy capacity by 150 MW, reaching a total of 350 MW.

Hindalco is leading projects in various innovative sectors, including EV mobility, renewable energy, and high-end electronics. Notably, the company is setting up India's first copper foil facility for EVs, with a focus also on developing lightweight solutions for the automotive industry. Hindalco is also pioneering recycling efforts with the establishment of India's first e-waste recycling plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)