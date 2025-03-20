Left Menu

Delta Jet Mishap at Toronto Airport: Safety Alert and Dramatic Landing

A safety warning triggered before a Delta Air Lines jet landed and flipped at Toronto's Pearson Airport in February. Despite 23 injuries, all 80 aboard survived. The preliminary report by Canada's TSB highlighted descent issues but noted no seatbelt failures. The crash has affected U.S. airline travel sentiment.

A safety warning system activated on a Delta Air Lines regional jet just before it landed and overturned at Canada's largest airport in February, highlighting an accelerated rate of descent. A preliminary investigation by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) revealed this crucial detail on Thursday.

The incident on flight DL4819, a CRJ900 jet operated by Delta's Endeavor Air from Minneapolis-St. Paul International, resulted in nearly two dozen injuries but no fatalities among the 80 passengers. Dramatic footage of the airplane's wingless overturn made rounds on social media, raising safety concerns amid recent air crash trends said to affect U.S. domestic travel demand.

The TSB report also delved into the crew's expertise, noting that the jet's captain had been with Endeavor Air since 2007 with over 3,500 flight hours, while the first officer had accumulated over 1,400 hours. Despite incidents with safety belt releases during the accident, there were no reported failures of the belts or seats.

