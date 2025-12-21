Antariksh Prayogshala: Launching India's Academic Space Labs
INSPACe is setting up 'Antariksh Prayogshala' at seven institutes across India to create space technology labs. This initiative aims to foster industry-academia collaboration, train students, and support India's vision to become a global space economy leader. Selected institutions will receive substantial financial support from INSPACe.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious move to elevate India's space technology landscape, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) has initiated a pioneering project, 'Antariksh Prayogshala'.
These space labs, set to be established in seven academic institutions nationwide, promise to integrate advanced research and offer students hands-on training in space technology. By doing so, India aims to nurture talent poised to drive its burgeoning private space sector.
Leveraging collaborations between academia and industry, this initiative is designed to sustain India's long-term vision of emerging as a global space economy force, with projected growth from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion by 2033.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM sets sail on river Brahmaputra on cruise ship to interact with students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in Assam.
Tragic Picnic Outing: Bus Overturns, Injuring 35 Students
Students and Activists Protest Against VB G RAM G Bill 2025
Tragic Reunion: Former Physics Students' Paths Cross in Deadly Incident
Curiosity Fuels Science: Goa CM Encourages Students at Vidnyan Mahotsav