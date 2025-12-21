Antariksh Prayogshala: Launching India's Academic Space Labs

In an ambitious move to elevate India's space technology landscape, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) has initiated a pioneering project, 'Antariksh Prayogshala'.

These space labs, set to be established in seven academic institutions nationwide, promise to integrate advanced research and offer students hands-on training in space technology. By doing so, India aims to nurture talent poised to drive its burgeoning private space sector.

Leveraging collaborations between academia and industry, this initiative is designed to sustain India's long-term vision of emerging as a global space economy force, with projected growth from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion by 2033.

