Left Menu

Antariksh Prayogshala: Launching India's Academic Space Labs

INSPACe is setting up 'Antariksh Prayogshala' at seven institutes across India to create space technology labs. This initiative aims to foster industry-academia collaboration, train students, and support India's vision to become a global space economy leader. Selected institutions will receive substantial financial support from INSPACe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:23 IST
Antariksh Prayogshala: Launching India's Academic Space Labs
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to elevate India's space technology landscape, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) has initiated a pioneering project, 'Antariksh Prayogshala'.

These space labs, set to be established in seven academic institutions nationwide, promise to integrate advanced research and offer students hands-on training in space technology. By doing so, India aims to nurture talent poised to drive its burgeoning private space sector.

Leveraging collaborations between academia and industry, this initiative is designed to sustain India's long-term vision of emerging as a global space economy force, with projected growth from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion by 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025