Sameer Minhas Shines with Stunning Century in U19 Asia Cup Final

In an exhilarating U19 Asia Cup final, Pakistan's opener Sameer Minhas dazzled with a century, leading his team to a formidable 347 for 8. Minhas' explosive 172 off 113 balls spearheaded Pakistan's attack as they aimed to clinch the title against arch-rivals India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan's young cricket sensation, Sameer Minhas, showcased his extraordinary talent with a century that helped set a challenging target of 347 for 8 against India in the U19 Asia Cup final. This match, filled with thrilling moments, demonstrated Minhas' vital role in Pakistan's strong performance.

Minhas' innings of 172 runs off just 113 balls came as a spectacular display of power and precision, especially against India's new-ball bowlers. His batting prowess was evident in his 17 boundaries and nine sixes, which kept the Indian bowling attack under pressure.

Despite Pakistan's early setback with Hamza Zahoor's dismissal, partnerships with Usman Khan and Ahmed Hussain fortified their innings. Minhas' commanding performance laid a solid foundation, although his pursuit of a double century was cut short by a tricky delivery from Indian pacer Deepesh Devendran.

