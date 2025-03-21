Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

The Pentagon is on the verge of announcing which defense contractor will secure a monumental contract to develop the next-generation fighter jet as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Worth over $20 billion, the contract is expected to be decided on by Friday, according to informed sources.

Lockheed Martin and Boeing, two giants in the aerospace industry, are competing for the lucrative engineering and manufacturing development phase. The winner stands to gain hundreds of billions of dollars over the lifecycle of the contract, cementing their presence in the defense sector for decades.

The NGAD program was launched to replace the F-22 Raptor and enhance U.S. air superiority against nations like China and Russia. Despite previous budget challenges and shifting priorities, the decision marks a significant development phase, with designs finalized and ready for selection.

