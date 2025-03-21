Left Menu

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

The Pentagon will soon announce a winner for a $20 billion contract under the Next Generation Air Dominance program. Lockheed Martin and Boeing are vying for the contract to create a next-gen fighter jet alongside drones. The program aims to ensure U.S. air dominance against adversaries like China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:39 IST
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon is on the verge of announcing which defense contractor will secure a monumental contract to develop the next-generation fighter jet as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Worth over $20 billion, the contract is expected to be decided on by Friday, according to informed sources.

Lockheed Martin and Boeing, two giants in the aerospace industry, are competing for the lucrative engineering and manufacturing development phase. The winner stands to gain hundreds of billions of dollars over the lifecycle of the contract, cementing their presence in the defense sector for decades.

The NGAD program was launched to replace the F-22 Raptor and enhance U.S. air superiority against nations like China and Russia. Despite previous budget challenges and shifting priorities, the decision marks a significant development phase, with designs finalized and ready for selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025