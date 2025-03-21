Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?
The Pentagon will soon announce a winner for a $20 billion contract under the Next Generation Air Dominance program. Lockheed Martin and Boeing are vying for the contract to create a next-gen fighter jet alongside drones. The program aims to ensure U.S. air dominance against adversaries like China and Russia.
The Pentagon is on the verge of announcing which defense contractor will secure a monumental contract to develop the next-generation fighter jet as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Worth over $20 billion, the contract is expected to be decided on by Friday, according to informed sources.
Lockheed Martin and Boeing, two giants in the aerospace industry, are competing for the lucrative engineering and manufacturing development phase. The winner stands to gain hundreds of billions of dollars over the lifecycle of the contract, cementing their presence in the defense sector for decades.
The NGAD program was launched to replace the F-22 Raptor and enhance U.S. air superiority against nations like China and Russia. Despite previous budget challenges and shifting priorities, the decision marks a significant development phase, with designs finalized and ready for selection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- NGAD
- Lockheed
- Boeing
- fighter jet
- Air Force
- defense contract
- air dominance
- China
- Russia
ALSO READ
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring 7 people
UPDATE 2-South Korea air force jet accidentally drops bombs on homes, injuring eight
UPDATE 5-South Korea air force jets accidentally drop bombs on homes, injuring 15
Swedish government proposes to contribute fighter jets to NATO for the first time
UPDATE 1-Swedish government proposes to contribute fighter jets to NATO in Poland