Heathrow Airport Shutdown: Fire-Caused Power Outage Leads to Major Disruption

In an unexpected turn of events, Heathrow Airport temporarily ceased operations following a substantial power outage. The outage, a result of a fire at an electrical substation near the airport, led to a complete shutdown until midnight, causing severe travel disruptions.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the fire in Hayes, initiating evacuations and establishing a safety cordon. Travelers are advised against heading to Heathrow amid diversions of incoming flights to alternative European destinations.

Eurocontrol has prohibited any arrivals at Heathrow, while FlightRadar24 reports numerous diversions and U.S.-bound flights returning to their departure points. Efforts to restore power and minimize disruption are underway, though timelines remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)