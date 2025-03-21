Heathrow Airport Shutdown: Fire-Caused Power Outage Leads to Major Disruption
Heathrow Airport faced a major shutdown due to a significant power outage caused by a fire at a nearby substation. All operations were halted, leading to flight diversions and significant travel disruptions. Emergency crews are responding, with no clear timeline for power restoration.
In an unexpected turn of events, Heathrow Airport temporarily ceased operations following a substantial power outage. The outage, a result of a fire at an electrical substation near the airport, led to a complete shutdown until midnight, causing severe travel disruptions.
Emergency services swiftly responded to the fire in Hayes, initiating evacuations and establishing a safety cordon. Travelers are advised against heading to Heathrow amid diversions of incoming flights to alternative European destinations.
Eurocontrol has prohibited any arrivals at Heathrow, while FlightRadar24 reports numerous diversions and U.S.-bound flights returning to their departure points. Efforts to restore power and minimize disruption are underway, though timelines remain uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
