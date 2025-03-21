Left Menu

Heathrow Power Outage Disrupts Spanish Flights

A power outage at Heathrow airport impacted 54 flights involving Spanish airports, with 20 cancellations already reported. The state-controlled operator, Aena, managed the disruptions affecting major hubs like Madrid and Barcelona. Travelers were advised to contact airlines for the latest information on their flights.

Updated: 21-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:45 IST
Heathrow Power Outage Disrupts Spanish Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major power outage at Heathrow Airport on Friday led to significant disruptions for travelers flying to and from Spain, with airport operator Aena reporting impacts on 54 flights. By 0900 GMT, 20 of these flights had already been cancelled.

The Spanish state-controlled operator, which oversees all commercial airports in the country, posted updates on the X platform detailing the affected connections. Madrid, Barcelona, and lesser hubs like Malaga, Tenerife, and Valencia were among the impacted cities. Specific to Madrid and Barcelona, 20 flights faced cancellations, while five flights heading to Heathrow were rerouted to Madrid Barajas airport.

Aena has advised passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the most accurate updates on scheduled flights. The incident underlines the importance of communication during unforeseen disruptions in air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

