India's Soft Power: Dr. Shashi Tharoor Illuminates Global Influence at Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture

Dr. Shashi Tharoor emphasized India's soft power during the 10th Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture. He highlighted cultural and intellectual influences as India's pivotal assets in global diplomacy. Dr. Tharoor illustrated India's leadership in various sectors, including yoga, cinema, and space exploration, fostering international collaboration and enhancing India's global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:58 IST
India's Soft Power: Dr. Shashi Tharoor Illuminates Global Influence at Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture
India's Soft Power Balances Ancient Wisdom and Modern Multi-Alignment: Dr. Shashi Tharoor at 10th Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture. Image Credit: ANI
During the 10th Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, expounded on the theme of 'India's Soft Power.' He described it as a multifaceted tool for global diplomacy, with India's cultural and intellectual influence serving as a vital asset.

The memorial lecture, organized annually by the Jindal Global Law School in memory of Dr. L.M. Singhvi, a renowned jurist and statesman, emphasized the enduring impact of soft power. Dr. Tharoor elaborated on how cultural practices, such as yoga and Bollywood, bolster India's global standing and foster international goodwill.

Dr. Tharoor further noted India's significant strides in the global arena through initiatives like vaccine diplomacy and advancements in space exploration. These efforts showcase India's commitment to global leadership, transcending traditional notions of power, and reinforcing its role as an influential partner on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

