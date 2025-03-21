Heathrow Shutdown Unveils Global Impact
A major fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport led to its closure, disrupting global flight schedules. Despite its prominence, Heathrow's limited capacity risks being outpaced by European counterparts. With a third runway proposal underway, the airport aims to bolster its capacity and economic impact.
Heathrow Airport faced a massive disruption as a fire at a nearby electrical substation forced its closure for a day, causing flight schedule chaos worldwide.
Serving over 230 destinations, Heathrow is a critical global travel hub, with nearly 90 airlines operating from the site. A record 5.7 million passengers travelled through the airport in February 2025 alone.
Ownership of Heathrow is shared by entities such as the Qatar Investment Fund and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. As the UK's largest single-site employer, flexibility in infrastructure remains crucial. The airport's push for a third runway aims to maintain competitive edge amidst its 99% capacity challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
