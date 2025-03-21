Left Menu

Ola Electric Outlines Strategy to Clear Sale Discrepancies

Ola Electric addressed discrepancies in sales, citing vendor negotiations as the cause of a backlog in February. The company claimed to have cleared 40% of the backlog and plans to resolve all issues by March-end. Strong sales continue, and registration gaps are being managed amid misinformation campaigns.

Updated: 21-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:18 IST
Ola Electric Outlines Strategy to Clear Sale Discrepancies
Ola Electric has responded to recent concerns about discrepancies in its sales figures, attributing the issues to a registration backlog caused by vendor negotiations. The company announced that 40% of this backlog has already been resolved, and it aims to fully address the issue by the end of the month.

Despite the challenges, Ola Electric reported strong sales figures and emphasized its commitment to transparency and reliability in customer service. The discrepancy between the company's reported sales and the government's Vahan portal data sparked scrutiny, but Ola clarified the situation as a temporary registration hurdle.

Ola Electric expressed confidence in overcoming the backlog, stating that daily registrations now exceed half of their average sales volume. Additionally, the company highlighted efforts to streamline operations by discontinuing contracts with two vendors, a move followed by intensified misinformation campaigns, according to Ola's statement.

