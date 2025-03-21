Left Menu

Indian Stocks End the Week on a High with Strong Gains in Large-Cap Sector

Indian stock markets closed the week on a positive note as large-cap stocks attracted investors with appealing valuations. The Nifty 50 rose by 159 points, and Sensex increased by 557.45 points. Despite global volatility, Indian markets showed resilience, driven by a sharp rebound and short covering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:27 IST
Indian Stocks End the Week on a High with Strong Gains in Large-Cap Sector
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the final trading session of the week, the Indian stock markets witnessed a robust performance, driven by investor interest in large-cap stocks available at attractive valuations. By the close, the Nifty 50 stood at 23,350.40 with an increase of 0.69 percent, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.73 percent, reaching 76,905.51.

The Bajaj Broking Research team highlighted that the appeal of large-cap stocks amid global volatility led to a strong rebound in Indian markets over the past 2-3 weeks, with the Nifty rising by 6.5 percent from its recent lows. Despite trade concerns and fluctuating US policies keeping global markets uncertain, India exhibited resilience.

According to market insights, the recent pullback was due to short covering following a four-month decline. Rohan Shah, a Technical Analyst at ACMIIL, noted that surpassing key resistance levels could push the Nifty higher, though failing to break past might lead to some profit-taking. In broad market performance, midcap and smallcap indices outpaced the Nifty, with gains between 1-2 percent.

BPCL, ONGC, and Bajaj Finance emerged as key gainers, while Hindalco and Tata Steel were notable underperformers. Sectors like oil & gas and media posted gains, contrasting with losses in consumer durables and metals. Nifty's week concluded with a bullish move, forming a significant bullish belt-hold candlestick pattern, marking it as a standout week for the index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025