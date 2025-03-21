Strengthening Alliances: Japan's Diplomatic Focus

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed the critical importance of maintaining strong relations between Japan, South Korea, and the United States, according to South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday.

The diplomatic statement was made as Ishiba welcomed South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Tokyo for talks prior to a strategically significant three-way meeting involving South Korea, Japan, and China.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the ongoing commitment to fostering cooperation in the region amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)