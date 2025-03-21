Left Menu

Spanish Airlines Soar to New Heights with Record Passenger Traffic

Spanish airlines are anticipating record passenger traffic in the summer as tourism recovers from the COVID pandemic. Airlines aim to fill 245.9 million seats in 2025, marking a 5.9% increase over 2024. Economic uncertainties remain a risk for the booming tourism industry.

Spanish airlines are preparing for a landmark summer as they anticipate record passenger traffic, driven by a resurgence in tourism and a collective eagerness to travel. The ALA industry association announced on Friday that airlines plan to fill 245.9 million seats for the 2025 summer season.

This represents a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024, marking significant recovery and growth from the COVID-19 years, according to Javier Gandara, head of ALA. The determination to travel and compensate for lost time has been a key factor driving this upward trend.

However, the industry remains vigilant about global economic uncertainties that could disrupt this momentum. Despite these risks, the Spanish tourism boom is expected to enhance the country's economic growth, outpacing other eurozone nations, as confirmed by central bank projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

