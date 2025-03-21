Industrial Renaissance: Transforming Chambal's Economic Landscape
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched multiple industrial units, including a major facility in Bhind worth Rs 1000 crore. This development aims to transform the Chambal region into an industrial hub, creating job opportunities and driving economic growth, with supportive policies attracting domestic and international investments.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated several industrial projects, including a Rs 1000 crore Elixir Industries unit in Bhind. This development, alongside other garment units in Gwalior and Morena, marks a significant step towards industrializing the Chambal region.
The new Elixir Industries facility in Malanpur will specialize in producing Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), plywood, and various value-added products. The project underscores the MP government's ambition to transform the region into a thriving industrial hub, supported by fertile land and sustainable business practices.
This initiative, praised by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, reflects a broader strategy to boost regional economic development and employment. The state's focus on attracting both local and international investments through summits and conclaves is now yielding tangible results, as emphasized by CM Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan PM Ishiba says high US tariffs make investment difficult
GRAPHIC-Emerging Asia faces massive foreign investment outflows on US tariff woes
Private sector takes lead in global capex boom amid AI investment surge: Deutsche Bank Research
CitiCorp Investment Bank pays Rs 36 lakh to settle FPI rules violation case with Sebi
UPDATE 2-Trump hails $20 billion investment by shipping firm CMA CGM