Heathrow Power Outage Sparks Temporary Flight Halt
Heathrow Airport faced a temporary disruption due to a fire at a substation that cut the power. The airport promptly resumed flights and aims for full operations by Saturday to minimize passenger inconvenience and operational delays.
Heathrow Airport encountered an unexpected power outage on Friday caused by a fire at a substation, halting flights temporarily. The airport quickly addressed the issue to prevent prolonged disruptions.
Officials assured that flights would resume on the same day and emphasized their intent to ensure a full operational capacity by Saturday. This swift response aimed to mitigate passenger inconvenience and maintain the airport's efficiency.
The incident underscored the importance of contingency planning for critical infrastructure. While the situation was challenging, it highlighted Heathrow's commitment to rapid crisis management and operational resilience.
