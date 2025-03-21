Wall Street Wavers Amid Trade War Uncertainty

Wall Street's principal stock indexes struggled to regain footing on Friday after President Trump suggested some leeway on impending tariffs before announcing reciprocal duties next month.

Trump's remarks on potential discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping come during heightened U.S.-China trade tensions, shaking investor confidence and influencing corporate forecasts. FedEx, for example, cut its projections, causing its stock to dip significantly.

Meanwhile, broader economic indicators took a hit, with delivery firms like UPS seeing losses, impacting the Dow Jones Transport Index. This comes amidst a backdrop of market volatilities, fueled by geopolitical and domestic policy uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)