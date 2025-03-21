Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers Amid Trade War Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes faltered as President Trump hinted at tariff flexibility ahead of expected trade duties with China. The uncertainty has impacted corporate investments and economic forecasts. Key stocks like FedEx and UPS saw significant declines, reflecting broader economic concerns amidst volatile market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:38 IST
Wall Street Wavers Amid Trade War Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's principal stock indexes struggled to regain footing on Friday after President Trump suggested some leeway on impending tariffs before announcing reciprocal duties next month.

Trump's remarks on potential discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping come during heightened U.S.-China trade tensions, shaking investor confidence and influencing corporate forecasts. FedEx, for example, cut its projections, causing its stock to dip significantly.

Meanwhile, broader economic indicators took a hit, with delivery firms like UPS seeing losses, impacting the Dow Jones Transport Index. This comes amidst a backdrop of market volatilities, fueled by geopolitical and domestic policy uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025