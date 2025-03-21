Revolutionizing Freight: Railway Minister Drives CONCOR's New Vision
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed the Container Corporation of India to enhance freight services by offering door-to-door delivery, aiming for 100 cargo terminals and doubling revenue. This initiative emphasizes a customer-centric approach, logistics expansion, and stable energy costs due to electrification.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to launch door-to-door freight services, providing both first and last-mile connectivity. The aim is to boost operations by increasing the number of cargo terminals from 80 to 100.
During CONCOR's 36th Annual Day celebration, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of a customer-centric mindset and urged the company to focus on cargo aggregation. The minister encouraged officials to not only manage the freight transportation section but also participate in stuffing and de-stuffing processes.
Vaishnaw outlined a new revenue target of Rs 18,000 crore, up from the current Rs 9,000 crore, urging partnership expansion in warehousing and logistics. He highlighted stable energy costs as the railways benefit from electrification, urging cost minimization where feasible.
