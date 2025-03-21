Left Menu

Revolutionizing Freight: Railway Minister Drives CONCOR's New Vision

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed the Container Corporation of India to enhance freight services by offering door-to-door delivery, aiming for 100 cargo terminals and doubling revenue. This initiative emphasizes a customer-centric approach, logistics expansion, and stable energy costs due to electrification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:26 IST
Revolutionizing Freight: Railway Minister Drives CONCOR's New Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to launch door-to-door freight services, providing both first and last-mile connectivity. The aim is to boost operations by increasing the number of cargo terminals from 80 to 100.

During CONCOR's 36th Annual Day celebration, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of a customer-centric mindset and urged the company to focus on cargo aggregation. The minister encouraged officials to not only manage the freight transportation section but also participate in stuffing and de-stuffing processes.

Vaishnaw outlined a new revenue target of Rs 18,000 crore, up from the current Rs 9,000 crore, urging partnership expansion in warehousing and logistics. He highlighted stable energy costs as the railways benefit from electrification, urging cost minimization where feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025