STPI's OCP 6.0: Empowering Health-Tech Startups for India's Future

The Software Technology Parks of India has launched the Open Challenge Program 6.0 at the STPI MedTech Centre of Excellence to empower health-tech startups. The initiative encourages innovation in medical equipment and health informatics. Application submissions open on March 21, 2025, with a focus on fostering startup growth and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:53 IST
STPI's OCP 6.0: Empowering Health-Tech Startups for India's Future
Software Technology Parks of India (Image/@stpiindia). Image Credit: ANI
The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has unveiled its latest initiative, the Open Challenge Program (OCP) 6.0, at the STPI MedTech Centre of Excellence. This launch, in partnership with SGPGIMS Lucknow, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, AiMeD, and the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, aims to empower health-tech startups to tackle real-world challenges in areas like medical equipment and health informatics, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The call for applications for OCP 6.0 begins on March 21, 2025, with entries closing by April 20, 2025. A grand event, STPI SANGAM, was organized by STPI, an autonomous organization under MeitY, bringing together startups, investors, and industry leaders under the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS). S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, emphasized the role of startups in driving innovation and economic growth, stating their impact on shaping India's future.

Krishnan highlighted, "Through initiatives like NGIS and platforms like STPI SANGAM, we are not just supporting startups but creating an ecosystem where ideas transform into impactful businesses." MeitY remains committed to nurturing the startup landscape, focusing on enabling entrepreneurs to innovate and enhance India's global competitiveness. In addition, Arvind Kumar, Director General of STPI, showcased support for diverse entrepreneurs, noting that 44% of STPI's startup portfolio comprises women entrepreneurs from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Under NGIS, STPI has supported 685 startups, provided seed funding to 136, and created over 7,000 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

