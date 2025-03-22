Rasna International Expands Retail Network to Drive Global Growth

Rasna International is gearing up to expand its retail footprint to 100,000 outlets by the end of 2026, setting sights on a 30% growth trajectory, according to Chairman Piruz Khambatta. Addressing the media, Khambatta emphasized a substantial growth outlook, revealing plans to bolster exports, leveraging Rasna's status as a cost-effective global beverage option.

In a strategic push, the company is establishing a new facility in Patna dedicated to producing litchi concentrates with an estimated annual output of 2 million cases. Khambatta pointed to Rasna's localized supply chain as a competitive advantage, utilizing Indian raw materials to maintain global price competitiveness, enabling the brand to better navigate international tariffs.

The global market for fruit concentrates, valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2023 and projected to surge to USD 7.27 billion by 2031, presents ripe growth opportunities. Khambatta addressed challenges like US tariffs, asserting Rasna's resilience against international pricing pressures, positioning it as a formidable player in the powder drink sector without sacrificing quality standards.

Despite a positive global outlook, Khambatta acknowledged domestic obstacles, noting a lag in expected rural demand growth and logistical difficulties stemming from an early summer. The challenge, he indicated, lies in ensuring swift product deliveries amidst these hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)