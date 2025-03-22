Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar's GI-Tagged Jaggery Makes Its Export Debut to Bangladesh

Muzaffarnagar's GI-tagged jaggery, known for its superior quality, made its debut export to Bangladesh, marking a new chapter for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in Western Uttar Pradesh. Supported by APEDA, this initiative symbolizes a significant step toward expanding agricultural exports and ensuring sustainable growth for India's farming community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:16 IST
Muzaffarnagar's GI-Tagged Jaggery Makes Its Export Debut to Bangladesh
Jaggery being produced (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A landmark in agricultural export was achieved as GI-tagged jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was dispatched to Bangladesh. The commerce ministry announced the export of a 30 metric ton consignment on Saturday, underscoring the region's status as a high-quality sugarcane producer.

This direct export marks the beginning of a robust cross-border trade of jaggery facilitated through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs). At the event, MLA Prasanna Chaudhary of Shamli praised the global demand for Muzaffarnagar and Shamli's superior jaggery.

Organized by the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) under APEDA's guidance, the flag-off ceremony took place on January 30, 2025. The initiative enjoyed the involvement of Brijnandan Agro FPC, which has been a forerunner in exporting various agricultural products.

The FPC, established in 2023 with 545 members including female directors, exemplifies effective export strategies. This venture follows previous successful exports of Basmati rice by FPOs from the region.

Supported by APEDA, this unique FPO received financial aid under the state's Agri Export Policy. A capacity-building program also accompanied the event, engaging 220 farmers in discussions about export-quality production.

The commerce ministry regards the export to Bangladesh as a major breakthrough for Uttar Pradesh, aspiring to empower farmers and secure a sustainable agricultural future for India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

