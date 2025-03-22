Left Menu

AI-Powered Leap: SMEs Poised for Exponential Growth in India

AI is transforming the landscape for Indian SMEs, facilitating growth and innovation. At Nasscom Global Confluence 2025, experts emphasized the need for rapid AI adoption, data relevance, and updated educational curricula to harness AI's full potential for SMEs, especially with advanced Agentic AI technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:50 IST
AI-Powered Leap: SMEs Poised for Exponential Growth in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the business environment for India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs). At the Nasscom Global Confluence 2025 in New Delhi, technology leaders discussed AI's potential to enhance efficiency and stimulate business growth for SMEs, urging rapid adoption to stay competitive.

The emergence of Agentic AI offers SMEs the chance to innovate and expand without traditional workforce limitations. Experts at the event stressed the urgent need for SMEs to embrace AI to unlock new growth avenues. Jagdish Mitra, Founder and CEO of Humanize Tech, highlighted AI's transformative capacity, indicating that SMEs can now achieve scale exponentially faster with minimal resources.

Data quality and relevance are crucial for AI model-building, participants noted. Anurag Sahay, Managing Director at Nagarro, emphasized the importance of clean, region-specific datasets to avoid biases. The conference also underscored the urgency of aligning education with AI industry requirements to bridge the talent gap, advocating for curriculum reforms to foster essential skills in the burgeoning AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

