Pope Francis's Sunday Blessing Amid Health Battle

Pope Francis is planning to make his first public appearance in five weeks by offering a blessing from his hospital window. The 88-year-old Pontiff has been hospitalized since February 14 due to double pneumonia requiring complex treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:37 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is set to make his first public appearance in over a month, delivering a blessing from his window at Rome's Gemelli hospital. This appearance comes amid his ongoing battle with a severe case of double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old Pontiff has been receiving intensified medical care since his hospitalization on February 14. His health condition has required evolving treatment to manage the complexities of his respiratory infection.

This Sunday, the faithful will witness Pope Francis's enduring commitment to his spiritual duties, even as he continues to receive medical care at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

